Delhi Court Blast: Arrested DRDO Scientist in Hospital After Alleged Suicide Bid

DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the Rohini Court blast case on Friday, 17 December, has allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming hand wash while in custody.

At least one person was injured in the blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on 9 December.

47-year-old Kataria, who has been with the DRDO for 20 years, had allegedly planted a bomb at the court to kill his neighbour, lawyer Amit Vashisht, with whom he had a long-standing dispute, according to the police.