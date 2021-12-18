Low-Intensity Rohini Court Blast: Accused Identified as DRDO Scientist
A senior police official indicated that they have ruled out any terror angle in the incident.
Following a low-intensity bomb blast in Delhi's Rohini Court, a top official from the Delhi police's Special Cell said that the 49-year-old man arrested for allegedly planting the device was a DRDO scientist, who was embroiled in a court battle with an advocate present in the court, The Indian Express reported.
Speaking to the daily, the officer identified the man as Bharat Bhushan Kataria, and indicated that they have ruled out any terror angle in the incident.
"The police also started checking CCTV cameras and found footage of a man whom they found suspicious. One of the people who was supposed to appear for hearing that day then identified the man caught on CCTV as his neighbour, and the police soon picked him up," the senior official told Indian Express.
As per the investigation, the advocate had reportedly filed a case of causing hurt against Kataria, and he was fined Rs 1,000 for unnecessary adjournment in the last hearing.
As per the Indian Express report, forensic experts and the National Security Guard (NSG) told Delhi police that the bomb's circuit was assembled in a faulty manner, leading to only the detonator's explosion.
At least one person was injured in the blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on 9 December.
"The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a hospital nearby, even before the fire tenders had reached the spot," an official had stated.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
