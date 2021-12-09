ADVERTISEMENT

One Injured in Blast at Delhi's Rohini Court, All Proceedings Stopped

The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a hospital nearby.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The blast was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday, 9 December.</p></div>
i

At least one person was injured in a blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday, 9 December, a fire department official said.

According to the official, a call was received at 10:40 am regarding an explosion inside Chamber number 102, after which the fire department rushed at least seven fire tenders to the spot.

"The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a hospital nearby, even before the fire tenders reached the spot," the official said, adding there were no casualties in the incident.

Meanwhile, a lawyer told IANS that all proceedings have been stopped at the court following the incident.

Also Read

Delhi High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Rohini Court Shootout Incident

Delhi High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Rohini Court Shootout Incident
ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that the initial assessment suggested the possibility that a laptop's battery exploded. However, officials are yet to confirm its nature.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal could also be seen at the spot assessing the situation.

The incident has refreshed memories of the Rohini courtroom firing incident, in which a top Delhi gangster, Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead on 24 September by two assailants dressed in lawyers' garb.

(Published in arrangement with IANS. Copy has been edited for clarity)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT