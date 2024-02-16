Haldwani: 'Police Set Up Detention Centres,' Allege Fact-Finding Team, Cops Deny

Apart from this, there has been a prolonged dispute around claims by Indian Railways that large settlements of Muslim residents are on their land. Their proposed eviction has been stayed by the Supreme Court.

In this story, The Quint reported that Uttarakhand High Court lawyer Ahrar Baig had stated that eviction notices were sent to vacate the mosque and madarsa within a short period of time.

When no agreement was reached between the delegation of Ulemas of the city and the Municipal Commissioner of Haldwani, on 4 February, the Municpal office sealed the mosque and madarsa.

Sofia Malik who claims to be the rightful lessee of the disputed land moved to High Court. The petition was heard on the 8 February and 14 February was fixed for next hearing. "But no order was given out in the case," Baig added.

Both, the mosque and madarsa were two decades old and established around 2003-2004. The land in this area has been on lease since 1937 with a settlement registered under category one or A in the slum scheme.