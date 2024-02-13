Haldwani Violence: Local Muslims Allege, 'Police Barged Into Our Homes, Beat Us'

Several days after violence gripped Haldwani post the demolition of a mazar and madarsa in the area, many residents alleged a crackdown by the police in their homes while their family members "were beaten brutally."

Locals alleged that around 10-10:30 PM on the night of 10 February, police raided their homes and beat their family members. This took place two days after a Mariyam mosque and Malik Ke Bagiche Ka madarsa were razed to the ground.

Shama Parveen, who works as a mid-day meal worker at a local government school told The Quint, "I told the police, 'we were not even there and haven't done anything. Why are you doing this?' Three policemen entered the house, they were breaking the walls and kicking it."

Parveen alleged that the police threw the cot on the ground and checked underneath their beds.