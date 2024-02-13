'Save Us Please': Driver, Father-Son Duo Killed in Haldwani Violence, Kin Shaken

"His mother is very scared and shaken and she can't talk. She lost her husband some years ago and now losing a young child like this."

Javed Qureshi, 28, a resident of Haldwani recounted the violence in the city attacks on 8 February, when his cousin brother Faheem Hadi, 30, was killed amid indiscriminate and targeted attacks.

What preceded the violence was the demolition of a mazar and a madarsa, to which objections were raised, but as per the locals rioters added fueled to the fire and prompted the violence.