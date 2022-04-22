Earth Day: From the Western Ghats, Meet the Malabar Pit Viper

One of the most beautiful snakes in India, the Malabar Pit Viper is a symbol and endemic resident of the Western Ghats. This venomous snake belongs to the family of pit vipers due to the presence of thermo-receptive pits in the loreal region of its face. These pits allow the snake to gather infrared heat signatures of its prey with brilliant accuracy within a range of one meter, making it an exceptional hunter in the dark.

To support this evolutionary arsenal, the snakes are also granted with Jacobson’s organ, which detects prey’s chemical signatures which are collected by the bifurcated tongue to tell the directionality of the prey. The Malabar Pit Vipers tick all boxes for a formidable stealth predator in the Western Ghats.