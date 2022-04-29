Wild You Were Sleeping Epi 2: Meet the Rarest Stork, The Greater Adjutant

A surprising discovery of breeding pairs in the state of Bihar in 2006 allowed for stronger hopes for the recovery of these storks. A single colony of breeding pairs was found in the floodplains of Bhagalpur district which lit up the conservation status of these birds. Birds were lucky here as well, Arvind Mishra from Mandar Nature Club has been working with local communities for a long now to protect these birds. By generating interest in villagers towards these birds and educating them about their role as pest controllers in their farmlands, Arvind has been successful so far in providing a safe haven for these birds in Bhagalpur. With proximity to rivers such as Ganga and Kosi and an abundance of large trees, Bhagalpur may just become the next stronghold for these bird’s future.

With hope lingering strongly in India for the return of these birds, it is time this overlooked bird gets its deserved limelight and gathers concern and support from global audience.

The Habitats Trust, in collaboration with Tripintoe productions, presents the story of these magnificent Adjutant Storks and the people who strive to save them through an episode in the docuseries “Wild You Were Sleeping”. With the hope to elicit empathy and generate awareness among the audience for these lesser-known species, the series aims to bring us closer to the wildlife that resides in close proximity to us.

Catch the first episode on Adjutant Storks here.