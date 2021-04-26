Over 32 Hours of Uncontained Raging Fire in Hills of South Mizoram

The hills of south Mizoram have been ablaze for over 32 hours from 7 am onwards, on Saturday morning, 24 April. The current high winds and dry vegetation has stoked the fire, which has now affected neighbouring districts Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

Hundreds of local volunteers, fire-firefighters, disaster management teams, Assam Rifles and Border Security Force personnel have been working round the clock to contain the fire in the hills, which shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Indian Air Force, as per the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s request, deployed two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with specialised Bambi Buckets to douse the fire, confirmed Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh to IANS.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.