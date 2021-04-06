All You Need to Know About the Uttarakhand Forest Fires

Forest fires occur regularly in Uttarakhand between February and June. However, this year, it is a matter of concern because the forests are burning 4.5 times faster than they did last year. The peak time for such fires is considered till June 15. So, there is a concern about the damage this will cause in the next three months.

Uttarakhand is home to more than 700 species of birds and animals. Environmentalists said that nests of sparrows had been gutted and they feared for the survival of many species.

CM Rawat indicated that paucity of rain, especially during winter, was less than normal this year, and is a major reason behind rising forest fires in the state. Environmentalists attributed the reduced rainfall to global warming and climate change.

An official told The Indian Express that the current situation was alarming due to “dryness in the atmosphere, high temperatures, wind velocity”. The report further cited Uttarakhand’s lack of soil moisture as a key factor of the forest fires, with the rainfall being deficient by 20% in 2020.

Forest fires can be naturally caused by extreme heat, dryness and friction as well from dry wood, leaves and weeds in the forests. A dry spell will worsen the situation.

Forest fires are often started due to human activity, or are man-made as per forest officials. Rawat attributed the cause of the fires to “deliberate acts” by “mischievous elements”, as per ANI.