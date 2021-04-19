Guptkashi Forest Fire: COVID Not the Only Worry for U’Khand

In a turbulent COVID-ravaged year, the pandemic is not the only worry for us – the residents of remote villages in Uttarakhand. Frequent forest fires are just as big a menace. I grew up in Guptkashi, a prominent spiritual town in Rudraprayag dstrict of Uttarakhand. The famous Kedarnath Shrine is located to the north of Guptkashi that has shaped the magnificent valley on both the shores of the Mandakini river. I am fortunate enough to get a wider view of some famous mountain ranges (that is about 7-8 km, aerial distance), including Kedarnath, Kedar Dome, Mandani, Janhukut and the Chaukhamba massif peak.

From my home, I could see the forest fire around remote villages on the mountain ranges.