‘So Many Pyres’: Fish in MP River Die Amid COVID Cremations

“The number of bodies turning up at ghats has spiked so much that ‘Narmada Maiya’ can no longer bear the load,” he said.

At least 8-10 bodies show up every day at the Narmada banks in the block.

Most of the bodies are those of coronavirus-inflicted patients, who failed to get treatment due to lack of amenities.



“We live in villages. Most of us do not even know that we have been inflicted with corona. We do not have wheels to reach the hospitals or a dedicated health centre. They are far away. We bear the pain and when one of us passes away, we cremate them at one of our ghats, hoping ‘Narmada Maiya’ will set them free,” said Malti Markam from Chautala village.