This Man Carried Out Cremations of Over 2000 People During COVID

Jitender Singh 'Shunty' has carried out the funerals of over 2,000 strangers during COVID19 as a way to give a dignified cremation to the departed. Amidst the second wave, a lot of funeral homes and cremation centers are overwhelmed and have been working over-time.

As a result of this, deeply disturbing instances have been reported of multiple cremations being carried out on the same pyre. To help make this situation better, Jitender Singh's 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal' is working round the clock to ensure that proper cremations are carried out for the people who have passed away.

He took up this service after realizing that a lot of families have themselves contracted the virus, and hence cannot leave the house to ensure a proper cremation for their loved ones. In lieu of this, Jitender Singh took it upon himself to carry out the task.