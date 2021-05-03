India’s COVID-19 Horrors: Govt Was Warned About Surge, Says Report

As the horrors of India’s second wave of COVID-19 unfold, with a paucity of hospital beds, crematoriums running over-time, a flood of ‘SOS’ calls, and a terrifying oxygen crisis in the national-capital, it has emerged that the Indian government had been warned about factors contributing to the surge. Further, scientists have said that the government had gone on to ignore the warnings.

A report by Reuters quotes Indian scientists and sheds light on all the times the Indian government was warned, and what they did (not do).