Trip to Antarctica: 3 India-Born Women on Battling Climate Change

An ecologist, an astronomer and a practicing medicinal doctor – meet the Indian-origin women who undertook a week-long voyage to Antarctica in December 2019, to understand and influence the decisions that shape the future of our plant.

With 100 other women of the STEMM collective from across the world, the three women undertook the trip aimed to empower and motivate women to ‘take their place’ in the main narrative on sustainability and climate crisis.