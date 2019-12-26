Climate Change, Farm Crisis, Unemployment: 2019 In 5 Charts

In India, the July of 2019 was the hottest ever recorded, the summer monsoon saw 74 percent more extreme rainfall events, forest fires were 113 percent more numerous year-on-year and seven cyclones hit the country, IndiaSpend reported on 18 December 2019.

Because of extreme weather events, India was ranked the fifth most vulnerable to the effects of climate change among 181 countries. India’s overall ranking on the Global Climate Risk Index 2020 slipped nine points from 14th in 2017 to the 5th in 2018.

India would lose Rs 2.7 lakh crore or 0.36 percent per unit of its gross domestic product due to climate change, a report published by the Bonn-based think-tank Germanwatch said. India’s economic losses are the second-highest in the world.