CAT 2022 Registration Begins Today: Apply on iimcat.ac.in; Latest Details Here

The registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) has officially begun at 10 am today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022. Candidates must note that CAT Registration 2022 is taking place online on the official website. The website that interested candidates should visit to complete the CAT 2022 Registration is iimcat.ac.in. They can also check other official updates on the mentioned website before applying for the admission test.

