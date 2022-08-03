CAT 2022 Registration Begins Today: Apply on iimcat.ac.in; Latest Details Here
CAT Registration 2022: Candidates can apply on iimcat.ac.in from 3 August 2022 to 14 September 2022 for CAT exam.
The registration for Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) has officially begun at 10 am today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022. Candidates must note that CAT Registration 2022 is taking place online on the official website. The website that interested candidates should visit to complete the CAT 2022 Registration is iimcat.ac.in. They can also check other official updates on the mentioned website before applying for the admission test.
The CAT 2022 Registration dates are stated on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. As per the latest details, the CAT Registration 2022 is set to begin today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022, and will continue till 14 September 2022. The registration process is going to take place online on the aforementioned website for those candidates who wish to sit for the admission exam.
To know more about the application fee, eligibility, and CAT Registration 2022, one must go through the website, iimcat.ac.in, carefully. They will find all the latest and important updates there.
CAT 2022 Registration: Important Information
Candidates need to provide their mobile number and email address to complete the CAT 2022 Registration online. An OTP will be sent for verification.
Once the candidates provide the OTP on the website, they will receive their CAT Registration 2022 Application ID. Then they have to set a password and remember the details.
These login details will be registered on the website and the candidates will have to use them whenever they want to access a CAT 2022 document, such as admit card and other information.
It is important to note that the CAT 2022 Registration fee is Rs 2,300 for candidates belonging to the general category and Rs 1,150 for reserved category candidates.
To know more about Common Admission Test, CAT 2022, one must visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
CAT Registration 2022: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the simple steps to complete the CAT Registration 2022 online, now that the application process has officially started for interested candidates:
Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the link that states CAT 2022 Registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering your mobile number and email address.
Now log in to your account using the Application ID and Password.
Fill out the CAT 2022 application form carefully and upload the required documents.
Download the CAT Registration 2022 form from the website.
Save a copy of the CAT exam registration form for further reference.
