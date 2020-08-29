Maximum Students Want JEE-NEET to Be Held in Sept: AICTE Chairman 

Previous two postponements have affected the entire system by more than six months. And, if there is one more postponement, one entire year is going to be lost. It will become a zero year, and that is a very heavy price for the entire nation.

Please remember, it is not just JEE. Because of JEE result, all other state-level counselling sessions are going to be delayed. Unless this is completed, the counselling in the state governments will not be completed and hence, will not be possible.