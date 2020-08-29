Maximum Students Want JEE-NEET to Be Held in Sept: AICTE Chairman
“If there is one more postponement, one entire year is going to be lost,” said AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe.
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
Amid massive demand by students to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG, AICTE Chairman professor Sahasrabudhe said that “students who want to write the exams are larger in number than some students who are probably being instigated.”
What are the reasons for not postponing JEE Main, NEET?
Previous two postponements have affected the entire system by more than six months. And, if there is one more postponement, one entire year is going to be lost. It will become a zero year, and that is a very heavy price for the entire nation.
Please remember, it is not just JEE. Because of JEE result, all other state-level counselling sessions are going to be delayed. Unless this is completed, the counselling in the state governments will not be completed and hence, will not be possible.
What happens if exams are postponed?
You cannot have two batches of students simultaneously coming into the same institute. Because there is already crisis of hostels & classrooms. Even if you talk about going online, the number of students will double. I think this kind of capacity, either in laboratory or classroom or in workshop, is not available.
Can physical distancing be maintained outside centres?
Often during exams, the entire battalion of family members accompany students. I have seen how the student’s father, mother, sister, brother accompany the candidate. They have been asked not to come to the exam centre. And candidates should maintain physical distance and arrive a little early,; that way, there would be absolutely no crisis.
