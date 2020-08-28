Pan-India Protests Against NEET, JEE, as 6 States File Review Plea
Six states have also filed a review petition against the apex court’s decision to go ahead with the NEET, JEE exams.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday, 28 August, addressed a protest in Jaipur against NEET and JEE, as simultaneous protests took place in different states of the country, asking for the exams to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
‘If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEET, NEET examinations,” Pilot said, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Centre to go ahead with the NEET and JEE in September also took place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Karnataka, among other states.
This is in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s call to the country to unite its voice with lakhs of suffering students.
“Let’s make the Govt listen to the students.”Rahul Gandhi
Review Petition Also Filed
Six states, which incidentally all have non-BJP governments, have also filed a review petition in the apex court against the court’s decision to go ahead with NEET and JEE in September. These states are West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.
The petition filed before the Supreme Court will seek a review of its earlier judgment dated 17 August, in which a three-judge bench had dismissed a similar petition asking for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams.
Following the apex court’s dismissal, JEE Main was slated from 1 to 6 September and NEET UG on 13 September, as had been decided earlier by the National Testing Agency.
According to News18, the decision to file the review petition was taken during a meeting convened, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, by Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, in which a range of topics were addressed.
