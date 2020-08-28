Pan-India Protests Against NEET, JEE, as 6 States File Review Plea

Six states, which incidentally all have non-BJP governments, have also filed a review petition in the apex court against the court’s decision to go ahead with NEET and JEE in September. These states are West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

The petition filed before the Supreme Court will seek a review of its earlier judgment dated 17 August, in which a three-judge bench had dismissed a similar petition asking for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams.

Following the apex court’s dismissal, JEE Main was slated from 1 to 6 September and NEET UG on 13 September, as had been decided earlier by the National Testing Agency.

According to News18, the decision to file the review petition was taken during a meeting convened, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, by Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, in which a range of topics were addressed.