Pan-India Protests Against NEET, JEE, as 6 States File Review Plea

Six states have also filed a review petition against the apex court’s decision to go ahead with the NEET, JEE exams.

The Quint
Published28 Aug 2020, 09:15 AM IST
Education
2 min read
Protest in Andhra Pradesh.&nbsp;
i

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday, 28 August, addressed a protest in Jaipur against NEET and JEE, as simultaneous protests took place in different states of the country, asking for the exams to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEET, NEET examinations,” Pilot said, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Centre to go ahead with the NEET and JEE in September also took place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Karnataka, among other states.

KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran inaugurating state-level program demanding Postponement of NEET- JEE exams due to COVID.
KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran inaugurating state-level program demanding Postponement of NEET- JEE exams due to COVID.
(Photo Courtesy: Congress Kerala/Twitter)
Protest in Arunachal Pradesh.
Protest in Arunachal Pradesh.
(Photo Courtesy: NSUI/Twitter)

This is in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s call to the country to unite its voice with lakhs of suffering students.

“Let’s make the Govt listen to the students.”
Rahul Gandhi
Protest in Andhra Pradesh.&nbsp;
Protest in Andhra Pradesh. 
(Photo Courtesy: UmaKanth Naidu NSUI/Twitter)
Also Read
NEET, JEE 2020: Why BJP Must Listen To Reason – And The Opposition
NEET, JEE 2020: Why BJP Must Listen To Reason – And The Opposition

Review Petition Also Filed

Six states, which incidentally all have non-BJP governments, have also filed a review petition in the apex court against the court’s decision to go ahead with NEET and JEE in September. These states are West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

The petition filed before the Supreme Court will seek a review of its earlier judgment dated 17 August, in which a three-judge bench had dismissed a similar petition asking for the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG exams.

Following the apex court’s dismissal, JEE Main was slated from 1 to 6 September and NEET UG on 13 September, as had been decided earlier by the National Testing Agency.

According to News18, the decision to file the review petition was taken during a meeting convened, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, by Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, in which a range of topics were addressed.

Also Read
Why Mamata Banerjee is on the Warpath Against NEET-JEE
Why Mamata Banerjee is on the Warpath Against NEET-JEE

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!