‘In Isolation Due to COVID, How Will I Write JEE Main on 4 Sept?’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from 1 September. My exam is scheduled for 4 September. In one of the worst shocks of my life, I have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and am isolating at a quarantine facility.

Even though I didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, I had to undergo a COVID-19 test on 26 August via random sampling, the result of which came back as positive on 27 August.

On the very same day, I was moved to Khatu Shyam Ji isolation centre in the Sikri district of Rajasthan. This will be my second and last attempt to clear the examination and take admission in the BTech course. I fear if I would be allowed to appear for the examination or not.