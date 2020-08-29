‘In Isolation Due to COVID, How Will I Write JEE Main on 4 Sept?’
‘I have no idea how I will reach my examination centre,’ writes JEE aspirant Narayan Khetan.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from 1 September. My exam is scheduled for 4 September. In one of the worst shocks of my life, I have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and am isolating at a quarantine facility.
Even though I didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, I had to undergo a COVID-19 test on 26 August via random sampling, the result of which came back as positive on 27 August.
On the very same day, I was moved to Khatu Shyam Ji isolation centre in the Sikri district of Rajasthan. This will be my second and last attempt to clear the examination and take admission in the BTech course. I fear if I would be allowed to appear for the examination or not.
Two Years of Hard Work at Stake
Since JEE allows only two attempts at the exam, and this is my second attempt, if I am not allowed to appear for the exam, two years of my life would have been wasted.
We all know how important JEE is for all the engineering aspirants in the country, as it is the best shot at admissions to the premier engineering colleges.
It has already become difficult to study after testing positive for coronavirus. The last few days have been stressful, which has also affected my preparation.
For me to crack the exam, it is important to revise everything that I have studied in the past, but I am unable to do that as well. Uncertainties and dilemmas have taken over my mental space, creating hurdles in my last few crucial days of preparation.
I want to undergo another test as soon as possible. I hope I will be allowed to appear for the exam.
NTA’s Response
Guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) do not have separate rules for COVID patients. Sources at the NTA told The Quint that the students who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to appear for the exam in isolated rooms at exam centres and must reach out to the supervisors at these centres for adequate arrangements.
You can read FAQs related to JEE and NEET here.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
