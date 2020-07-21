We Want to Learn Too: K’taka’s Govt School Kids Want Classes on TV

“As private schools and institutions are conducting online classes, they are getting the education through phones and laptops whereas we the students of government (sic) are not able to learn anything as there are no facilities.

"So, I request you to conduct or arrange classes on television so that we the students of government schools can also get opportunity to learn in this pandemic situation.”

So goes a letter written by Rabecca, a class 10 student of a government school in Bengaluru, in early July, months after schools were first shut in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On 10 July, students from across the state staged a poster campaign, highlighting the various challenges to accessing education and demanding equality in learning.