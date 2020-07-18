COVID-19: Are Schools Ready for the Post-Lockdown World?

There are five major areas in which schools from the survey have requested support:

1. Ninety-five percent of the schools want to postpone board exams

The Karnataka government had decided to schedule board exams in end-June. However, the schools surveyed are not ready for the exams – they fear that students would not be able to clear them, given the lack of proper training or mock exams. Many students have also moved back to their home towns or villages due to the lockdown, and schools are unable to contact them.

2. Ninety-two percent of the schools seek reduction of the syllabus for the new academic year

While the states and central government are yet to finalise the dates and specifics of the new academic year, the schools surveyed suggest that considering the loss of instructional time, the syllabus of the coming year could be reduced to ensure that they are able to cope with it in a shorter time frame.

3. Ninety-seven percent of the schools require digital support

There are strong recommendations for schools to begin providing online and remote classes, but none of the schools surveyed have had any experience of teaching online.