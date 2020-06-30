Online Classes Are Getting Messy For Teachers and Students Alike

Salary deductions, potential layoffs, and mental blocks towards technology are making it difficult for teachers to put in their best or learn new skills. With new restrictions on teaching hours, to limit screen time, it is likely that more teacher dismissals are in the offing, as many of them will not be needed. Many schools will simply collapse and close.

There is so much pressure to conform to the online teaching “solution” that schools across all socio-economic levels are attempting to do this. The online class movement has bared the digital divide like nothing else before, including for students from the economically weaker sections.

Many families do not own laptops or even smartphones and a proper access to the internet. The consequences can sometimes be tragic as brought out by a student suicide in Kerala – because she could not attend online classes.