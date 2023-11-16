CBSE Exam Date 2024: CBSE Classes 10 & 12 Date Sheet Expected Soon; Updates Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 soon. According to the latest official details, the CBSE Date Sheet for 10 and 12 will be declared on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Interested candidates will be notified as soon as the link is activated by the exam-conducting body. You must go through the exam dates and timings carefully after downloading the date sheet from the site.

