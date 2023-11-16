ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

CBSE Exam Date 2024: CBSE Classes 10 & 12 Date Sheet Expected Soon; Updates Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: You can download the Classes 10 and 12 timetable from cbse.gov.in, once declared.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 soon. According to the latest official details, the CBSE Date Sheet for 10 and 12 will be declared on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Interested candidates will be notified as soon as the link is activated by the exam-conducting body. You must go through the exam dates and timings carefully after downloading the date sheet from the site.

The CBSE Exam Date 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 is likely to be announced soon so candidates should keep updating the website. The official website of the board contains all the latest updates that you must note. Concerned candidates are requested to download a copy of the timetable so they can go through the dates whenever they want.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates Issued; Check Notice

Several media reports suggest that the CBSE Board Classes 10 and 12 timetable will be announced after the Diwali holidays. You must keep updating the website for the announcements by the exam-conducting body.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Important Details

According to the latest details, the CBSE Board 10, 12 examinations are scheduled to begin on 15 February 2024. However, one should wait for the official timetable to know the exact dates and details of the upcoming board exam.

Candidates can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 from two websites: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The date sheets will be released in a PDF format so you can download them easily online. Make sure to go through the details printed on it carefully.

The ones who are preparing to appear for the board exams should remember the important dates. They must check the announcements online.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Starts; Dates Here

The theory tests are likely to be held from 15 February to 10 April. To know more, you have to wait for the official date sheet to be released. The board will make the announcements soon for concerned students.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: How To Download Classes 10 and 12 Timetables

Here are the steps you must follow to download the CBSE Board Exam 2024 date sheet online, once declared:

  • Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, find the links "CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for Class 10" or "CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for Class 12".

  • Once you tap on the link, the PDF file will display on your screen.

  • Check the exam dates and important details.

  • Download the timetable from the site.

JEE Main 2024 Revised Syllabus: Topics Removed From Different Subjects; Details

