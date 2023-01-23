UGC NET December 2022: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; Details Here
UGC NET December 2022 extended application window: You can register for the exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to close the UGC NET December 2022 application window on Monday, 23 January. It is important to note that the application dates were extended earlier by the agency so that more candidates could apply. The ones who still want to apply for the UGC NET December exam are requested to finish the process by Monday, on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To know more about the application dates, you can check the details online.
Earlier, the last date to complete the UGC NET December 2022 application was 17 January. However, the National Testing Agency decided to extend the registration dates later on and now, the last date is Monday, 23 January 2023. Interested candidates who have still not applied for the exam are requested to complete the process soon on the website.
Along with the application form, candidates have to submit the registration fees online. The last date to pay the fees is Monday so candidates should submit it soon.
UGC NET December 2022: Important Details
Candidates are requested to fill out the UGC NET December 2022 application form carefully. They must cross-check all the details entered in the form before clicking on the submit option.
According to the latest details from the NTA, no application correction window will open later on so candidates must enter their personal details carefully. All the latest announcements are available on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – for candidates to check.
The ones who are yet to apply are requested to go through the information bulletin on the website before opening the application form. They must follow all the rules if they want to sit for the upcoming exam.
It is important to note that the UGC NET December exam application process is taking place online only.
UGC NET December 2022 Application Process: Steps to Register
Here are the simple steps you must follow to complete the UGC NET December 2022 application process online:
Go to the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that states "Extension of Registration Window for UGC NET December 2022"
A new page will open on your device
Fill in your details carefully and upload scanned copies of the required documents in the form
Now, pay the required application fee amount online
Tap on submit to finish the process
Download a copy of the application form for your reference
