UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card, Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon - Details Here
UGC NET December Session 2022 exam city intimation slip will be out in the first week of February.
UGC NET 2022 December Session: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 December Session admit card and exam city slip soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December Session 2022 can download and check the admit card and exam city slip by following the below mentioned steps.
The UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be held by the concerned authorities via the CBT mode. The exam is conducted annually for candidates to become eligible for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor.
UGC NET December Session 2022: Important Dates
As per the information bulletin available on the official website of UGC, following are the important dates to remember regarding the UGC NET Exam December Session 2022.
Exam City Intimation Slip Release Date: First week of February.
NTA UGC NET Admit Card December 2022 Release Date: Second week of February.
UGC NET December 2022 Exam Date: 21 February to 10 March 2023.
Steps To Download UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip December 2022
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the UGC NET City Intimation Slip December Session 2022.
A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
Check the exam city centre and other details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Steps To Download UG NET Admit Card 2022 December Session
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the UGC NET Admit Card December Session 2022.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
