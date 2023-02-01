AIBE 17 Admit Card to be Released Today; Steps to Download Admit Card Here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card today, 1 February 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the AIBE 17 exam can download the admit card from the official website of BCI at barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier, the admit card was supposed to be released on 30 January but the date was postponed. The online applications were open from December 2022 to 16 January 2023.

The AIBE XVII exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 February 2023. The exam will be held in an open-book test format in a center based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year and the qualifying students become eligible to practice in the court across the country.