ADVERTISEMENT

AIBE 17 Admit Card to be Released Today; Steps to Download Admit Card Here

Candidates can download the AIBE 17 admit card from the official websites of BCI and AIBE

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
AIBE 17 Admit Card to be Released Today; Steps to Download Admit Card Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card today, 1 February 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the AIBE 17 exam can download the admit card from the official website of BCI at barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier, the admit card was supposed to be released on 30 January but the date was postponed. The online applications were open from December 2022 to 16 January 2023.

The AIBE XVII exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 February 2023. The exam will be held in an open-book test format in a center based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year and the qualifying students become eligible to practice in the court across the country.

Also Read

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon: Check jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Know Details

JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon: Check jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Know Details
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Download AIBE 17 Admit Card Today?

  1. Visit the official website of BCI at barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE —at allindiabarexamination.com.

  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVII admit card’ link.

  3. You will have to enter your registration number and other details.

  4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  5. You can check and download the admit card or take a print out for future use.

Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry their Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter Id etc. For more details check the official website of BCI and AIBE.

Also Read

CBSE Board Exam 2023: 10th, 12th Admit Card to be Released Soon on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam 2023: 10th, 12th Admit Card to be Released Soon on cbse.nic.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  BCI   AIBE 17   AIBE 17 Admit card 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×