AIBE 17 Admit Card to be Released Today; Steps to Download Admit Card Here
Candidates can download the AIBE 17 admit card from the official websites of BCI and AIBE
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card today, 1 February 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the AIBE 17 exam can download the admit card from the official website of BCI at barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier, the admit card was supposed to be released on 30 January but the date was postponed. The online applications were open from December 2022 to 16 January 2023.
The AIBE XVII exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5 February 2023. The exam will be held in an open-book test format in a center based offline mode. AIBE exam is conducted twice a year and the qualifying students become eligible to practice in the court across the country.
How to Download AIBE 17 Admit Card Today?
Visit the official website of BCI at barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE —at allindiabarexamination.com.
On the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVII admit card’ link.
You will have to enter your registration number and other details.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
You can check and download the admit card or take a print out for future use.
Along with the admit cards, the candidates have to carry their Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, voter Id etc. For more details check the official website of BCI and AIBE.
