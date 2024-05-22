UGC NET 2024 Correction Window Starts: How To Make Edits; Last Date and Details

UGC NET 2024 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the UGC NET 2024 correction window on 21 May, for all interested candidates. The ones who want to make changes to their UGC NET application forms must visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in. All concerned candidates should check their forms carefully to see if there are any mistakes. You will not be allowed to make edits after the deadline so complete the process soon.
According to the latest official details, the UGC NET 2024 correction window will remain active till 23 May, 11:59 pm. The window will be closed on the website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in after the deadline for all registered candidates. You must note the important dates before completing the process. Everyone should stay alert and keep a close eye on the website for announcements.
Candidates should keep their registration number and password ready before opening the application correction window. You can access your UGC NET registration form after entering the credentials and making the necessary changes after that.
UGC NET June 2024 Exam: Important Updates
According to the official details announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the UGC NET June 2024 exam is set to be conducted on 18 June. Any changes in the exam date will be informed earlier via the website.
Candidates can open the UGC NET 2024 correction window and edit their date of birth, category, father's name, and mother's name only. You cannot change your name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, and exam city.
Verify all the details on the registration form and click on submit to avoid any problems later on. Candidates should remember the UGC NET exam date and time.
Last year, around 9,45,918 candidates registered for the entrance exam. Approximately, 6,95,928 candidates appeared for the December exam conducted across 292 cities.
To know all the important dates and details, you must visit the official website and check the latest announcements by the NTA.
UGC NET 2024 Application: How To Make Edits
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to make edits to the UGC NET 2024 application form:
Browse through the official website of the exam - ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on the option that states "UGC NET 2024 Application Correction Window" on the homepage.
Enter the credentials such as the application number and password to open the form.
Edit the required fields, verify, and click on submit.
Download the updated form for your reference.
