NIOS Admit Card 2023: Practical Exam Hall Tickets for Classes 10 and 12 Released

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the admit card for Classes 10 and 12 practical exams for the September-October session in 2023. It is important to note that you can download the NIOS admit card 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 practical exams from the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates are requested to download the hall tickets and check the details mentioned on them carefully. The admit card link is activated now for all the students.

