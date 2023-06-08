UGC NET 2023 Exam Date Sheet Declared: Know Phase 1 Dates and Timings; Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet for Phase-1 recently. Concerned candidates can download the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is important for candidates to go through the exam dates and timings carefully after downloading the UGC NET date sheet from the official website. They must stay updated and appear for the examination on the scheduled dates. All candidates should stay informed.
As per the details mentioned on the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet for Phase-1, the examinations are scheduled to begin on 13 June, for all interested candidates. One must go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet carefully. You can also download the exam schedule from the website for your reference.
The exam-conducting body, NTA has announced the UGC NET exam date sheet on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. One must remember the exam dates and follow the website for all the latest updates.
UGC NET 2023: Exam Details
As per the details mentioned in the official notification, the UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13 June to 22 June. It is important to note that the UGC NET Phase 1 examination will be held from 13 June to 17 June, for all candidates.
The UGC NET June 2023 Phase 1 examination will be held in a Computer-Based Test mode. The shift timings are also specified on the UGC NET exam date sheet.
According to the official updates from the NTA, the exam will be conducted in two shifts.
The UGC NET Shift 1 will take place from 9 am to 12 pm and the Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm on the scheduled dates. It is important to note that the examination is being held for 84 subjects in two shifts.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Date Sheet: How to Download
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the UGC NET 2023 exam date sheet online:
Visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "Examination Schedule of UGC NET 2023 June Phase 1" on the homepage.
A PDF file will display on your screen.
You can scroll down to check the exam dates and timings.
Download the PDF for future use.
