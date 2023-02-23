UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card To Be Out Soon - Direct Link & Steps To Download
UGC NET 2022 Phase II Admit Card December Session: Follow below steps to download the hall ticket.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card anytime soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates would be able to download the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) hall ticket is important for candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET Exam Phase 2 December Session 2022. Without admit card, no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall.
The UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 exam will be conducted in across different states of the country on 28 February, 1 March, and 2 March 2023. The examination will be held for five subjects including History, English, Economics, Physical Education, and Public Administration.
Candidates must note down that the concerned authorities have already issued the examination city slip for UGC NET December 2022 phase 2 on the aforementioned official website.
An official notification regarding the UGC NET Exam City Slip reads as. "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later."
Steps To Download the NTA UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the required login details like application number, date of birth, and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your UGC NET Phase II admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
