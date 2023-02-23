SSC CGL 2022 Tier II Admit Card Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here
Candidates can download SSC CGL 2022 Tier II Admit Card on ssc.nic.in, Exam to be held between 2 to 7 March.
Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the admit cards for the second tier of the Combined Graduate Level examination, SSC CGL 2022 exam yesterday, on 22 February 2023.
The candidates can check the admit cards on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and a few other regional websites. The candidates should carefully check their admit cards since it has important details like the status of candidature, exam city details, date and time of the exam, and other details.
The authorities have released the SSC CGL admit card for the central region on ssc-cr.org. The admit cards for the SSC CGL tier 2 exam are out and the exams will be conducted between 2 to 7 March 2023. Candidates will have to enter their registration their registration number, date of birth or password to get access to the admit cards.
How to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Cards?
Registered candidates can visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on admit card tab at the right hand side.
A new page will open with a link, "Status/ Download Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level (Tier II) 2022 to be held on 02/03/2023 and 07/03/2023"
Then candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth
Submit all the details and hall tickets will be displayed on screen
Check all the details carefully and download hall ticket
Candidates should know that they will have to carry a printout of admit card to exam hall with their identity card with the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month and Year) as printed on the SSC CGL Admit Card.
