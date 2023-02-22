ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI Posts Likely To Be Out Today – Download Here

CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI Exam: Follow the below steps to download the hall ticket.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Jobs
1 min read
CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI Posts Likely To Be Out Today – Download Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

CRPF Admit Card: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is expected to release the admit cards for ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) Steno posts on 22 February 2023 on the official website – crpf.gov.in.

Once released, candidates can download and check the CRPF ASI Admi Card 2023 by following the below mentioned steps. Earlier, the concerned authorities released the CRPF admit card for HCM (Head Constable Ministerial) posts.

Candidates must remember that the CRPF ASI and HCM Exam 2023 will be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023 through a CBT (computer-based test) mode.

Also Read

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Registration Ends Today – Check Admit Card Release Date

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Registration Ends Today – Check Admit Card Release Date
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download the CRPF ASI Steno Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website – crpf.gov.in

  • On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the CRPF ASI admit card 2023

  • A login page will appear on the computer screen

  • Enter the required login details like application number and password

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your CRPF ASI admit card will open on the screen,

  • Check all the important details like name, roll number, center name, and other details

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference

The CRPF ASI Exam 2023 will comprise 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ). Candidates have to attempt all the questions in one and a half hour.

There are four rounds of CRPF ASI Exam 2023 including computer based written test (CBT), skill test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification and Detailed Medical Examination. Candidates have to qualify all these rounds to become eligible for the CRPF ASI posts.

Also Read

Haryana Board Admit Card 2023 Out: Download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket

Haryana Board Admit Card 2023 Out: Download the HBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×