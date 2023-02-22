CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI Posts Likely To Be Out Today – Download Here
CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI Exam: Follow the below steps to download the hall ticket.
CRPF Admit Card: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is expected to release the admit cards for ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) Steno posts on 22 February 2023 on the official website – crpf.gov.in.
Once released, candidates can download and check the CRPF ASI Admi Card 2023 by following the below mentioned steps. Earlier, the concerned authorities released the CRPF admit card for HCM (Head Constable Ministerial) posts.
Candidates must remember that the CRPF ASI and HCM Exam 2023 will be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023 through a CBT (computer-based test) mode.
Steps To Download the CRPF ASI Steno Admit Card 2023
Visit the official website – crpf.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the CRPF ASI admit card 2023
A login page will appear on the computer screen
Enter the required login details like application number and password
Hit the submit option
Your CRPF ASI admit card will open on the screen,
Check all the important details like name, roll number, center name, and other details
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
The CRPF ASI Exam 2023 will comprise 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ). Candidates have to attempt all the questions in one and a half hour.
There are four rounds of CRPF ASI Exam 2023 including computer based written test (CBT), skill test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification and Detailed Medical Examination. Candidates have to qualify all these rounds to become eligible for the CRPF ASI posts.
