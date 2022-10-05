UGC NET 2022: Exam City Intimation Slip Released - Direct Link To Download Here
UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2022: Here's the direct link and steps to download.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) Exam City Intimation Slip 2022 for the exam that will be held on Saturday, 8 October.
Candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET Exam 2022 can download the city intimation slip from the direct link available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The intimation slip will have important details mentioned, like the centre and city name.
According to the official notification, "it is informed that the Advanced Intimation of Centre/City Slip for the candidates of the UGC NET Examination is being displayed today, 3 October 3 2022.
All the candidates must remember that they have to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 separately. The UGC NET City Intimation Slip is just for knowing the details like examination centre name and city.
All the candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on UGC NET City Intimation Slip carefully. Incase of any error or query, send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released (Direct Link): Easy Steps To Download
Candidates who want to download and check the UGC NET 2022 City Intimation Slip for 8 October Exam 2022 must follow the below steps:
Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, visit the 'News & Events' section.
Search the direct link for UGC City Intimation Slip.
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a login page.
Enter the login credentials as required.
Hit the login option.
Your UGC NET intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details mentioned carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
