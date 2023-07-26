TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared on dge.tn.gov.in; Check Details

The TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 is officially declared online for all concerned candidates who were waiting to check their scores. The exam-conducting body, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the TN SSLC supplementary results on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can go through their scores now and stay informed. One can also check the latest announcements on the official site after downloading their supplementary result.
Candidates are requested to keep their login details ready before checking the TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 online, which is released recently. It is important to note that the TN SSLC supplementary results are available only on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. The exam-conducting body released the results for all those candidates who were waiting to go through their marks.
The TN 10th supplementary scorecards are declared online on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. You do not have to visit any other website for the results or the latest announcements.
TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Details
As per the official details, the TN SSLC 10th result 2023 for the main examinations was announced in May. Around 9,14,320 candidates appeared in the exam and of them, 8,35,614 qualified for it.
Candidates should note that the exam-conducting body announced the TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 date earlier. Now, the results link is finally activated for you to check and download them.
One must go through the marks and personal details on the TN SSLC supplementary result carefully after downloading it from the website. You must also check your scores properly.
To know more about the SSLC supplementary result and other details, you have to keep a close eye on the website and go through the official notifications.
TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to download the TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023, online:
Visit the official website of the exam-conducting body - dge.tn.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result" on the homepage.
Provide your login credentials like roll number and date of birth in the given space. Tap on submit.
Your SSLC 10th supplementary result will display on the screen.
Download the result from the website and check the details.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)