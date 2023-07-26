TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared on dge.tn.gov.in; Check Details

The TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 is officially declared online for all concerned candidates who were waiting to check their scores. The exam-conducting body, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the TN SSLC supplementary results on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can go through their scores now and stay informed. One can also check the latest announcements on the official site after downloading their supplementary result.

