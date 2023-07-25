GSEB Supplementary Result 2023 Out for 12th Science: Direct Link To Check Here

GSEB HSC 12th Science Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has officially announced the Class 12 or HSC Supplementary Result 2023 for the Science stream today on Tuesday, 25 July 2023.
Candidates who appeared in the GSEB 12th Class supplementary Science Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, gseb.org.
The GSEB HSC 12th annual result was declared by the concerned officials on 2 May 2023. Candidates who could not qualify the annual exam had to appear in the Supplementary exam, the result of which has been announced now.
Let us check about how to download and check the GSEB 12th class supplementary exam 2023 below.
This year approximately, 1,10,042 candidates participated in the GSEB 12th Class Annual Exam 2023, out of which 65.58 percent students qualified the exam and the rest were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary examination.
Steps To Download and Check the GSEB 12th HSC Science Result 2023
Go to the official website, gseb.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the GSEB 12th Science Supplementary results 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)