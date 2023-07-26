TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date & Time: Scorecard To Be Out Today

The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Tamil Nadu is ready to declare the TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Exam result today, 26 July 2023. The exact time for the result declaration is not known yet. Students who appeared in the supplementary exams will be able to check and download their marksheet from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.



Though the Board did not announce the exact time for the declaration of results but the notification read that the Board will announce the TN 10th supplementary results 2023 will be announced in the afternoon. Students will have to enter their exam roll number and date of birth to get access to the results.

Results of the main exam was released in May in and the pass percentage was at 91.39 per cent. This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the exam and around 8,35,614 passed.