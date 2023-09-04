The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu has officially declared the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 on the official website. As per the latest official details announced online, the TN HSE class 12th supplementary revaluation and totalling results are released today, Monday, 4 September. You can download your supplementary result from the official website – dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates are requested to check the details printed on the result carefully after downloading it online. One should know the latest details.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 to be released. Now, one can finally check their scores and download the TN HSE class 12th supplementary revaluation scores online. You must go to the website – dge.tn.gov.in – to know all the latest updates from the officials.