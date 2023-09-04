The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu has officially declared the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 on the official website. As per the latest official details announced online, the TN HSE class 12th supplementary revaluation and totalling results are released today, Monday, 4 September. You can download your supplementary result from the official website – dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates are requested to check the details printed on the result carefully after downloading it online. One should know the latest details.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting for the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 to be released. Now, one can finally check their scores and download the TN HSE class 12th supplementary revaluation scores online. You must go to the website – dge.tn.gov.in – to know all the latest updates from the officials.
Concerned candidates should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the scorecards online. You will not be allowed to view your scores without logging in to your registered account so keep your details handy.
TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023: Important Updates
As per the latest official details, candidates who took the TN HSE +2 supplementary exam and gave their answer sheets for revaluation can download the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 by entering their roll number and date of birth.
It is important to note that candidates have to score a minimum of 35 per cent out of 100 in each subject to qualify for the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 exam. Students who fail to achieve the minimum percentage will not qualify for the board exam.
The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu announces all the important details on the website for interested candidates.
You must go through the latest announcements and download the results on time if you want to check the scores. Along with the marks, go through the personal details mentioned in the result.
TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Result 2023 online:
Visit the official website – dge.tn.gov.in.
Click on the option that says TN HSE +2 supplementary result and revaluation on the home page of the site.
Enter the required details such as your exam roll number and date of birth. Submit them.
The TN HSE supplementary result will open on the screen.
Check your scores and download the results online.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)