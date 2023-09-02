ADVERTISEMENT
Check the date, website, and steps to download MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the MP Board class 10th supplementary exams can check the results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Candidates can enter their roll number and application number to check their high school certificate (HSC) or 10th Class Supplementary Result 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25. Class 10 has a pass percentage of 63.29% while Class 12 has a pass percentage of 55.28%.

Candidates who failed to attain minimum passing marks in the MP Board Class 10 board examinations appeared for the compartment exams. The MP Board Class 10 supplementary examination was held from 18 to 27 July 2023. Check the steps below to download the MP Board 10th supplementary result 2023.

MP Board class 10th Supplementary result 2023: How to download

  1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the “MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Examination Results - 2023”

  3. You will have to enter your credentials to login.

  4. The MP Board class 10th Supplementary result will be displayed on the screen. 

  5. Then save and download the page and make sure to take a printout for future reference.

