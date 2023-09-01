The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has officially postponed the NEET SS 2023 exam. Candidates who registered for the NEET SS 2023 should note that the new exam dates will be announced soon. The exam-conducting body will announce the new schedule on the official website of NBE – natboard.edu.in. You have to stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website to download the new exam dates when released by the officials.
As per the latest official details, the NEET SS 2023 exam is postponed due to the 18th G20 Summit. The G20 Summit dates were clashing with the exam dates so the exam-conducting body decided to change the schedule. You will get to know all the latest details about the exam via the official website of NBE – natboard.edu.in.
As of now, the new exam schedule is not announced so you have to be alert. The NEET SS dates are likely to be announced soon so that concerned candidates can prepare accordingly.
NEET SS 2023: Latest Details
According to the latest official details available online, the NEET SS 2023 was scheduled to be conducted on 9 September and 10 September, for all registered candidates.
However, the dates got postponed because the 18th G20 Summit will be conducted from 8 to 10 September 2023, in Delhi. All concerned candidates should note that the medical entrance exam will not be held on the original dates.
Once the new NEET SS schedule is declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, candidates can check and download the schedule. You have to stay alert if you are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam.
Everyone should note that the entrance test will be held in a computer-based mode. The new dates will be out soon and candidates will be informed about them.
NEET SS 2023 Exam: How To Check New Dates
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to check the NEET SS 2023 exam schedule online:
Go to the website – natboard.edu.in.
Click on the NEET SS 2023 dates link on the home page.
The new schedule will be displayed on the screen.
You can go through the exam dates and timings on the schedule.
Download the NEET SS dates for your reference.
