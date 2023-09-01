The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has officially postponed the NEET SS 2023 exam. Candidates who registered for the NEET SS 2023 should note that the new exam dates will be announced soon. The exam-conducting body will announce the new schedule on the official website of NBE – natboard.edu.in. You have to stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website to download the new exam dates when released by the officials.

As per the latest official details, the NEET SS 2023 exam is postponed due to the 18th G20 Summit. The G20 Summit dates were clashing with the exam dates so the exam-conducting body decided to change the schedule. You will get to know all the latest details about the exam via the official website of NBE – natboard.edu.in.