TS EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket Likely to be Released Today: Here's How to Download
The hall ticket of TS EAMCET 2021 will be available on the website from 23 July to 31 July 2021
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the admit card (hall ticket) of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 on Friday, 23 July.
Students who have registered, or are willing to register for TS EAMCET 2021 can download their admit cards from TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
The hall ticket of TS EAMCET 2021 will be available on the website from 23 July to 31 July 2021, reported Hindustan Times. However, last date to apply for the same with late fee of Rs 500 is 29 July.
How To Download Hall Ticket For TS EAMCET 2021
Visit TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on the admit card link on the homepage of the website
Login using your registered credentials
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
The report further added that TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be conducted on 4, 5, and 6 August for Engineering, and 9 and 10 August for Agriculture and Medical courses.
About TS EAMCET
TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for entry into the first year of Under Graduate Professional courses. These courses include B.E, BTech, BTech (Bio-Tech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Ag Engineering), B Pharmacy, BTech (Food Technology (FT)), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Forestry), BV Sc, A.H, B.F Sc, and Pharm-D.
