JEE Main Session 4 Exam Postponed, To Be Held From 26 Aug to 2 Sept

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradahan on Thursday, 15 July, stated that the fourth session of engineering entrance exam JEE Main will be postponed, and will now be held between 26 August and 2 September.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA (National Testing Agency) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE Main 2021 Exam," he tweeted.

The new dates for the fourth session are 26, 27 and 31 August, and 1 and 2 September.