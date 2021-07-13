NEET (PG) to be Held on 11 Sept: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET (PG) was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 April, but was postponed it amid the massive surge in COVID cases.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) will be conducted on 11 September 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday, 13 July.
NEET (PG) was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 April, but the Centre had decided to postpone it amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic. Later, a government statement had said that the exam would not be held before 31 August, with the students to be intimated at least one month before it is conducted.
NEET (UG) to be Held on 12 September
On Monday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that NEET (UG) would be held on 12 September, with the application process beginning from 5 pm on Tuesday through the NTA (National Testing Agency) websites.
The pre-medical entrance test will be held following COVID-19 protocols, with the number of cities where the examination will be conducted increased from 155 to 198 and the number of examination centres to also be increased, Pradhan had said on Twitter.
"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc will also be ensured," he added.
Major examinations have either been cancelled or postponed in the last few months in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the country.
