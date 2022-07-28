TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Released: Steps To Download the Revised Hall Ticket
TS ECET 2022: The revised hall ticket is available online on ecet.tsche.ac.in. Here are the steps to download it.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the revised Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 hall ticket on the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can use their login credentials like application number and password created during the application submission to download their TS ECET 2022 Admit Card.
Candidates should remember that the TS ECET 2022 exam was postponed by the concerned authorities due to some unavoidable reasons. This is the reason the revised TS ECET 2022 Hall Ticket was released on 27 July 2022. The revised exam date of TS ECET is Monday, 1 August 2022.
This year, the TS ECET examination for the 2022-2023 session will be held by JNTU on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
All the candidates appearing for the TS ECET 2022 exam should download their hall tickets before the last date. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without an admit card.
TS ECET 2022 Revised Hall Ticket: Steps To Download, Direct Link Here
Candidates who are going to appear for the TS ECET 2022 exam should follow the steps below to download their hall tickets:
Go to the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in.
On the home page, go to the 'Latest Updates' section and you will find a direct link that reads as 'Download TS ECET Revised Hall TIckets.'
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your login credentials like application number and password.
Verify the security code.
Hitb the 'Submit' option.
Your TS ECET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Check all the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.
