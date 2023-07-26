Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins; Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has officially begun the Round 1 registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling recently. As per the official details, the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling Round 1 registration is taking place on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process are requested to go through the details online. One must finish the registration steps on time if they want to appear for counselling.

