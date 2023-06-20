NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Soon: Check mcc.nic.in; Know the Steps To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) might announce the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon for all qualified students. You must keep a close eye on the official website – mcc.nic.in – to know the counselling dates. You can also register online for the process once the dates are formally released by the MCC.

The ones who have not yet checked their NEET UG 2023 scores must go through their marks available online soon.