NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Soon: Check mcc.nic.in; Know the Steps To Apply

NEET UG 2023 Counselling soon: Check mcc.nic.in to know the counselling dates and important updates.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) might announce the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates soon for all qualified students. You must keep a close eye on the official website – mcc.nic.in – to know the counselling dates. You can also register online for the process once the dates are formally released by the MCC.

The NEET UG 2023 counselling registration dates will also be announced by the MCC online. You must keep a close eye on the website – mcc.nic.in – to know the updates and apply for the counselling process on time. The ones who have not yet checked their NEET UG 2023 scores must go through their marks available online soon.

The exam-conducting body will announce important details about the counselling process online so that candidates can go through them whenever they want. It is important to stay informed if you want to get selected for the course.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Important Updates

As per the latest details, the NEET UG 2023 counselling process will include four rounds. One has to go through round 1, round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy to get selected for the medical course.

Out of approximately 20.87 lakh applicants, around 20.38 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam this year. Out of this, around 11,45,976 candidates have qualified for the medical entrance examination.

Now, the qualified candidates are patiently waiting for the counselling date to be announced so they can prepare for the four rounds. The MCC will announce important details soon.

Interested and concerned candidates must stay alert if they want to know the counselling and registration dates. They must keep updating the official website for the latest notifications.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Steps To Apply

Here are the steps you must follow to apply for the NEET UG 2023 counselling once the process begins:

  • Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

  • Click on the registration tab on the home page and enter your NEET roll number.

  • Fill out the counselling application form carefully and verify the details.

  • Go to the next step to pay the required application fee online.

  • Tap on submit once you are done.

  • Save a copy of the counselling application form for your reference.

