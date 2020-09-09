‘Everything is Over’: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking NEET Postponement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 9 September, dismissed three fresh petitions seeking postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, which is scheduled on 13 September, reported LiveLaw.

This is the third such petition to be dismissed by the apex court, which had not only dismissed a plea challenging the conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG in September, but also refused to entertain a follow-up review petition filed by six states.