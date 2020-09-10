19-Year-Old Tamil Nadu NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Ahead Of Exam

According to the police, the student, named Vignesh, had already appeared for the exam twice.

"The youth has not left any suicide note. His parents say he appeared stressed, we are investigating what triggered to kill himself. He had not cleared NEET in his earlier attempts," said Ariyalur SP VR Srinivasan to NDTV.

Reacting to the incident, DMK Chief MK Stalin, who is in the opposition in the state, slammed the central government.

"When will the merciless central government stop the NEET. How many more lives should we lose?" he said.

"The central government has been saying that NEET is to upgrade the standard of medical education and prevent commercialisation. If it is true that the quality of medical education has been rising, many who scored much less than Vignesh in NEET must not have been allowed to join private medical colleges by pumping in loads of money," said PMK leader S Ramadoss.

Meanwhile, the villagers in Ariyalur are staging protests.

Several non-BJP ruled states have asked for the entrance exam to be postponed this year due to the rising number of COVID cases. The Supreme Court had earlier turned down a plea by several states to postpone the exam.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced a compensation of 7 lakh rupees for the family.

(With inputs from NDTV)