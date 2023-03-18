ICMAI CMA Results 2023 to be Out Soon; Steps to Download Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is all set to release the to the results for Cost and Management accounting exams for intermediate and final course on 22 March 2023.

Candidates who had appeared for the ICMAI CMA exams can log in to the official website and check or download their scorecards. This can be done after the release of the results.

As per the official notification released, the CMA inter and final results 2023 are most likely to be released in the evening on the above mentioned date on its official website.

Candidates will be able to login to their account on the official website by entering their valid login credentials like user ID and password on the official website.

The intermediate and final exams were conducted from 5 to 12 January 2023. Candidates were required to score a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate to be able to qualify in the exams.