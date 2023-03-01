ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Exam Admit Card Declared; Know How To Download Hall Tickets

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Exam: You can download the admit card from ssc.nic.in for all regions today.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Exam Admit Card Declared; Know How To Download Hall Tickets
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards for the second tier of the Combined Graduate Level examination recently. Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam admit card from the official website of the commission. One should go to ssc.nic.in and find the active admit card download link. All candidates should note that the admit card is available for download on a few other regional websites as well. They should know the latest details.

Candidates are requested to download the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam admit card soon from the official website – ssc.nic.in. They must download the admit card and check the details mentioned on it carefully. It is important to note that the candidates should download the hall tickets from the website before the SSC CGL Tier 2 exams begin.

Also Read

SSC CGL 2022 Result Declared: Steps To Download the Tier 1 Scorecard

SSC CGL 2022 Result Declared: Steps To Download the Tier 1 Scorecard
ADVERTISEMENT

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam admit card download link on its official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to download hall tickets from wherever they want.

The admit card is an essential document that candidates must carry on exam day. The SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam date, time, and other important information are stated on the hall tickets.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Exam: Latest Details

According to the latest official details available, the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2 March to 7 March for all candidates who registered for the same.

Aspirants who cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are eligible to appear for the CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam that is scheduled to take place soon. One should take note of these details.

Also Read

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Know Vacancy Details, How To Apply, and Eligibility Here

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Know Vacancy Details, How To Apply, and Eligibility Here
ADVERTISEMENT
To access the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 exam admit card, you have to keep your login details handy.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card: How To Download

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 admit card online:

  • Visit the SSC site – ssc.nic.in

  • Click on the active link that states SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 on the home page

  • Look through the region-wise admit card links after entering your login details

  • The SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card will display on the screen

  • Download the admit card from the website and take a proper look at the details

Also Read

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 577 Vacancies, Apply From 25 Feb; Details Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: 577 Vacancies, Apply From 25 Feb; Details Here

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  SSC CGL   SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×